Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 59.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

