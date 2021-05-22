GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

