Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €19.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.33 ($25.10).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €21.66 ($25.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.26 ($15.60) and a fifty-two week high of €22.62 ($26.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

