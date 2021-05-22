Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.14. 101,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

