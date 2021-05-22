Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. 1,842,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

