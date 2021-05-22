HC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM remained flat at $$97.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

