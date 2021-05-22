HC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

AEM traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $72.08. 1,012,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

