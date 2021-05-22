HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 3.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 2.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,564,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,859. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

