Head-To-Head Contrast: BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 5 14 0 2.74

BELLUS Health currently has a consensus price target of $8.62, suggesting a potential upside of 122.08%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $656.38, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given BELLUS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 38.28% 28.97% 20.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 10,131.59 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -7.05 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 6.87 $2.12 billion $21.47 23.60

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BELLUS Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, pain, infectious, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

