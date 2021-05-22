Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after buying an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

