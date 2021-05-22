HelloGold (HGT) Reaches Market Cap of $498,673.36

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $498,673.36 and $616.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

