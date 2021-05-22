Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Héroux-Devtek traded as high as C$17.55 and last traded at C$17.42, with a volume of 100741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

