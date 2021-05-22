HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.76. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 25,101 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

