HomeServe’s (HSV) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Insiders acquired a total of 50,030 shares of company stock worth $46,679,364 in the last ninety days.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

