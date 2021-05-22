Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $254,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 33,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.98 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

