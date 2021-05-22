Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Trading 6.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) traded up 6.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $48.77. 10,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,451,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

