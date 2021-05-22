Hourglass Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,467 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. 2,113,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

