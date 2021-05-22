Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.39

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.39 and traded as high as $34.76. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 14,374 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $226.36 million, a PE ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

