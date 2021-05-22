IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

