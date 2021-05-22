IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,960 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

