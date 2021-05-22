IG Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,098.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $7.96 million and $99,098.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00419169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018340 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

