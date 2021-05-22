IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 898.33 ($11.74).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 869.50 ($11.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 914.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.19.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

