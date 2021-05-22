IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 898.33 ($11.74).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 869.50 ($11.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 914.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.19.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit