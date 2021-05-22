Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,549. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

