Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

IMTX opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

