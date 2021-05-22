Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $277.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

