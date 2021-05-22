ING Groep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,145 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,969% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ING Groep by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

