Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 5,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,113. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

