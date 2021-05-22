Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 652,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,950. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

