Insider Selling: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Sells 31,795 Shares of Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £418.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

