Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 14,380 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.57. 3,250,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

