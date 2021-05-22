Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 34,384 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $120,000.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $388,723.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE ELVT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,916. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.73.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
