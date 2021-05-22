Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 34,384 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $120,000.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $388,723.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,916. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

