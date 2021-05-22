Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,411. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.