Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $144,533.40 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 600,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

