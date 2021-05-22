Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $144,533.40 in Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 600,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit