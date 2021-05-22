Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells $14,051.24 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $14,051.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,867. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

