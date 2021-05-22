Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 382,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.