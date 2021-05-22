Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 382,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.