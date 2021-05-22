Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 369,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. SPAR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

