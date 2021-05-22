Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 369,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. SPAR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.
