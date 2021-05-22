Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENSG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

