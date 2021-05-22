Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 22,441 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,804.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

