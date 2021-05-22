Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TTCF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

