Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $46,000 Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 289.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

