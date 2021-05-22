Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,804,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.