Insula Trading 44.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. Insula has a market cap of $688,691.56 and $1,179.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00107177 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.77 or 0.00729807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 957,906 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars.

