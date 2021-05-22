Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ITR stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.99. 48,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of C$218.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13). Research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

