Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,439 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.46% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $77,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.74. 86,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,192. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

