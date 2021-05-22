Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.80. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

