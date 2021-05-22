Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.54 ($2.99).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

