inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 148,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,381. inTEST has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

