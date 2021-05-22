Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 248,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 204,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit