InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $519,537.61

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $519,537.61 and approximately $204,939.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 128,005,877 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

