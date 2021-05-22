Investors Purchase High Volume of Vedanta Call Options (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,839 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 673 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Vedanta has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

